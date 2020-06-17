WATCH: Bluff special needs school embraces online teaching platforms

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Kenmont School on the Bluff, is just one of a few schools working hard to ensure that their pupils are not left behind. The school has worked with an online system and according to principal, Zelda Dempers, it is working well. Dempers said when she realised that it would be difficult to keep teaching during the lockdown as her school caters for pupils with learning disabilities, she registered them on the Microsoft Office 365 platform. She said they managed to turn the negatives into positives by setting up an online platform and started teaching the pupils using Office 365. “Very few public schools are online...So that makes us very unique. We do the CAPS curriculum and integrated Autistic learners in classes,” said Dempers.

Dempers said the school has pupils from grade R to 12 and had also started a technical vocational unit Year 1 and 2 with wholesale retail, office admin and hospitality.

She said despite Kenmont not receiving private funding or being a private school, they managed to get the online learning method right with hard work and determination.

“The online platform has opened a new world to the learners and will be used for continued remedial education. It is a wonderful assistive device for special needs learners,” said Dempers.

She said the school collected and donated data to some learners who were struggling financially.

“South African schools have pupils who are from diverse communities and many families are struggling with poverty but if the Department of Education assists, digital tools and resources can vastly improve the learning outcomes of those poverty-stricken learners,” said Dempers.

The reality of providing devices for teachers and the non-fee-paying pupils was a lot more achievable than providing new classrooms, water, sanitation and infrastructure for successful social distancing said Dempers.

She said it also makes teaching pupils with special educational needs, over-crowded classes and learners-in-absentia possible.

“It helped us through the Covid-19 and far beyond that. All our classes are on the Free Microsoft office 365 portal for education and our learners and educators communicate daily,” said Dempers.

Dempers said with the phased-in return of pupils, Kenmont would continue the online postings

“We have also worked hard to prepare, not only our facilities but our learners and parents to be Covid-19 ready,” she added.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Glynnis Dauth, who has a 17-year-old daughter in Grade 9 at the school, said she has been working with the school to ensure that they have everything needed to be Covid-19 ready ahead of the Grade 7’s and matrics who returned on June 8.

“I was a fortunate parent who could see physically what has been done at the school but can certainly understand the stress of the parents because I have a daughter in Matric at another school and I fear for her health and what could be brought home to the family,” she said.

Dauth said as an LSEN school, pupils usually received hugs and contact and as a result of the outbreak, educators have been trained and were ready to deal with the children and their needs while still adhering to the regulations.

The school did not wait for Personal Protective Equipment to arrive from the Department of Basic Education but acquired their own masks, visors, disinfectant and sanitizers.

Dauth praised the principal and her team for doing an outstanding job of getting the school ready for pupils to return.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

“We trusted our school before this crazy time, we need to trust our school now to do the best for our children. Their education is important and they cannot afford to lose this year,” she said.

The Mercury