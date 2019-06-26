Durban - The mother of a 9-year-old uMlazi boy, who was born without a left hand said she hopes he will be able to “do things like other children” after he became the first South African recipient of a 3D-printed prosthetic hand from the Helping Hands project earlier this month. Jamie Mitchell, an architect and founder of Mitchell Designs in Bloemfontein, has partnered with Deloitte UK and Enabling The Future - a global network of volunteers who use 3D printers to make prosthetics - on the Helping Hands project to make 3D-printed prosthetic hands for South Africans.

Aphelele Gumede, who attends Umbogintwini Primary School in eManzimtoti, was fitted with his new hand by Mitchell on June 9 at a special Spider Man-themed party hosted by the school.

The boy’s mother, Thembi Gumede, said her son was very excited to finally have a hand. She said the hand had already made a difference.

“I hope he will do things like other children. I hope he will be successful in life,” she said.

Gumede said her son often chatted to Mitchell on WhatsApp and that they had become close.

“Aphelele loves Jamie, they talk on the phone all the time and they have become friends,” she said.

After receiving feedback from the Gumede family, Mitchell said he had improved the prototype, rigorously tested it and was almost ready to send Aphelele a new hand that would mould to his arm.

Mitchell explained that the hand worked with kinetics, and not electronics.

“As soon as it is attached to the arm, when the elbow is bent then the hand closes and when the elbow opens again, the hand opens up,” he said.

He added that the feedback he received from Aphelele would help him improve the prototype.

