WATCH: Call centre raided for ‘breaching’ Covid-19 regulations

Durban - Labour inspectors, police and officials from Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) raided one of the country’s biggest call centres in uMhlanga on Monday after scores of disgruntled employees took to social media - alleging the company was not compliant with the Covid-19 regulations. EDTEA spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said it had received more than 100 complaints from employees at CCI South Africa, which is believed to employ about 9000 people at various sites. He said the complaints related to the Covid-19 regulations under the Disaster Management Act. “The complaints were mainly about social distancing and the provision of masks and hand sanitisers in the workplace. Business owners have been urged to protect our special resources - the workers - because they will be needed in the months to come to rebuild our economy,” Sibiya said. Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson Nhlanhla Khumalo said the call centre was operational when they raided the two buildings housing CCI employees.

“The employer produced a certificate, issued by CIPC (Companies and Intellectual Property Commission), deeming it an essential service. However, when the inspectors analysed what was actually being done by the agents, it was not aligned to the category of essential services,” Khumalo said.

EDTEA spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya speaks on the raid Video: Lyse Comins

“There were also more than 100 employees in the building at the time, and social distancing was not being practised as per the regulations,” he said.

Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said it had also received complaints.

He dismissed claims by CCI that it was offering an essential service to firms in the UK and technical services to a cellphone network.

“Staff have been made to work under unsafe conditions, which is in defiance of the lockdown regulations. They were only distributing masks when we arrived. The staff were also told ‘no work, no pay’.

“The company had given some staff unpaid leave and had deducted between R2000 and R700 for Friday, Monday and Tuesday from others, even though they were at work.

“They fear that they will now lose their jobs,” he said.

CCI South Africa managing director Mark Chana could not be reached for comment, despite repeated attempts.

SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said a man had been questioned last night regarding the operation of a call centre in uMhlanga

Commenting, generally, on complaints the department had received about businesses, EDTEA MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said they had received complaints against companies that are alleged to have issued fraudulent work permits, while there were others that allegedly obtained permits after giving false information.

“Coronavirus poses a threat to the stability of our economy. We condemn business owners who expose the province’s workforce to this virus,” she said.

The Mercury