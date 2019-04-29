To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DURBAN - More than two years after photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed was kidnapped while accompanying Gift of the Givers staff to one of their biggest hospitals in northern Syria, a proof of life video has been released. Mohamed was abducted on January10, 2017 in the vicinity of relief organisation Gift of the Givers’ Ar Rahma Hospital in Darkoush, Syria.

Speaking after the release of the video, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of Gift of the Givers, said the proof of life video, made on April13 this year, arrived by WhatsApp at 10pm on April26.

“It has taken two years and three months, but finally Gift of the Givers has received proof of life,” said Sooliman.

The first proof of life, according to Sooliman, was received on January8 last year in the form of answers to 10 “very personal” questions that only Mohamed could answer.

“The answers were accurate and Shiraaz’s family had no doubt that it was from him,” said Sooliman.

He added that it had been a very difficult period of engaging large networks of people to trace Mohamed’s whereabouts.

“An important event on April12 led to us successfully receiving this all-important video, and valuable information has been assimilated over his period of captivity.

“The video presents significant information. We can’t explain details for now as many lives would be in danger,” he said.

In the video, Mohamed is seen on his knees with a dated piece of paper in his hands and a man with a rifle standing behind him.

He addresses Sooliman, President Cyril Ramaphosa, family, friends and the international community in an appeal for help.

“Anyone who can help, I need your help in securing my freedom, please. I live in fear for my life, I am scared, we are being bombed.

“The area that I am in is being bombed by the Russian air force. The bombs are getting closer and closer. I need your help, please help me,” said Mohamed in the video.

Shiraaz’s sister Sumaya Mohamed said that as heartbreaking as it was to see their brother in that state, the family were very relieved that he was alive.

“With Ramadaan almost upon us, we plead with those who have our brother to please release him. He is innocent and we need him home with his family and loved ones,” said Sumaya.

She said the family were beside themselves with worry, and that her mother’s health was deteriorating due to the stress.

“Our mom’s only wish is to see our brother and hold him in her arms again before she passes on,” she said.

“We urgently appeal to our president, Gift of the Givers, our government and anyone who can help to please assist in whatever way possible to secure our brother’s safety and freedom,” said Sumaya.

