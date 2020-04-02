WATCH: Caring Sisters Network reaches out to the needy during the lockdown
Durban - The Caring Sisters Network conducted a drop off of much-needed essentials to those living at the Palmiet informal settlement on Wednesday.
Yasiera Mahomed Suliman, chairperson of the Caring Sisters Network said now more than ever it is important to rally behind each other and lend a helping hand to fellow South Africans who are in need.
"According to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group’s latest affordability index, more than half of the population lives below the upper-bound poverty line.. A quarter live below the food poverty line. This is the day to day reality of many South Africans," Suliman said.
She said under the banner of 'Ubuntu' they have launched their CSN Covid-19 grocery hamper drive.
"Teamwork can be dreamwork. CSN is working with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and non-government organisation to ensure there is no duplication of efforts and the much-needed hampers go out far and wide," she said.
Suliman said they distributed 1200 hampers before the lockdown which came into effect last week. Hampers were delivered to communities in KwaMashu, Clairwood, Chatsworth, Marianhill and Phoenix.
"The requests for food hampers is overwhelming. We are appealing for communities to join us. Hampers are made up at a cost of R300 each and will feed a family of about four or five for at least two weeks. Donations are welcome in full or part towards a hamper. There is no limit of the number of hampers per donor," she said.
All details, including banking and steps to make donations, can be found on the CSN website - https://www.caringsisters.net/contact-us/
The Mercury