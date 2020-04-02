WATCH: Caring Sisters Network reaches out to the needy during the lockdown

Durban - The Caring Sisters Network conducted a drop off of much-needed essentials to those living at the Palmiet informal settlement on Wednesday.

Yasiera Mahomed Suliman, chairperson of the Caring Sisters Network said now more than ever it is important to rally behind each other and lend a helping hand to fellow South Africans who are in need.

"According to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group’s latest affordability index, more than half of the population lives below the upper-bound poverty line.. A quarter live below the food poverty line. This is the day to day reality of many South Africans," Suliman said.

She said under the banner of 'Ubuntu' they have launched their CSN Covid-19 grocery hamper drive.

"Teamwork can be dreamwork. CSN is working with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and non-government organisation to ensure there is no duplication of efforts and the much-needed hampers go out far and wide," she said.