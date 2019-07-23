Durban - Mariannridge Secondary School pupils set several fires at the school yesterday in protest against the Department of Basic Education’s inaction in fixing broken toilets and to resolve other issues affecting the pupils. This comes after angry parents locked and welded the school’s gates shut in May - as they claimed that teachers were not doing their jobs properly.

Parents gave the department until the first week of the third term to repair toilets that had been broken for the last 10 years and to address concerns they had with the teaching staff.

A concerned parent, who was at the school when the protest started but declined to be named, said the whole school got involved in the protest and six fires were set in rooms around the school including one classroom.

He said the pupils were sent home early after “the children started toyi-toying and running amok” because the toilets were still broken.

The parent said some female pupils complained that they were getting infections from the dirty toilets.

“We closed the school, we did everything to have this problem sorted out and the department is still playing games with us and now the children are taking it into their own hands,” said the parent.

The pupils' grievances against the teachers included teachers being disgruntled, consistently late in the mornings, constantly absent, their refusal to comply with the relief roster, refusal to comply with the ground duty roster and leaving school premises to conduct personal business among others.

The pupils also claim they have no English teacher because she is ill and there is no substitute for her.

“All the grievances that were given to the department, nothing has been done,” he said.

According to the parent, if they did not put out the fires, the situation at the school could have been much worse.

He added that the pupils are suffering because most of the pupils from grade 8 to grade 12 failed last term.

“The results are bad, terrible, in one instance out of 240 children, only 10 passed,” he said.

Dr Imran Keeka, the Democratic Alliance provincial spokesperson on education, said the party condemns the destruction of any property intended to serve people.

He said the issues of the school have been repeatedly raised through school functionality visits, the education portfolio and during last week's Education budget debate.

“The concerns of learners, educators and parents at Mariannridge have fallen on deaf ears,” said Keeka.

Keeka said KZN Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, must wake up to the reality that when matters are raised with him, he must prioritise those concerns.

“The MEC and his department's weak-kneed response to the issues of this school must be put under the microscope and we expect that he will act immediately to remedy what is going on at this school,” he said.

In addition, Keeka said they expect the department to produce a comprehensive report on the the issues affecting the school and present the findings to the next Education Portfolio Committee.

“I will write to the Chairperson of the Portfolio to request this and if nothing is forthcoming within a reasonable period of time, to initiate a committee based investigation into the affairs that continue to disrupt learning and now the very serious issue of property destruction,” he said.

KZN Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, said the department was obviously worried about the lack of adequate sanitation at schools.

“With limited resources, we are committed to ensuring conducive environments for our educators and learners,” said Mthethwa.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of malicious damage to property is being investigated by Mariannhill SAPS.

The Mercury