WATCH: City to repair burst sewage pipe affecting graves at Mobeni Heights Cemetery in Durban

Durban - eThekwini Municipality said the City will hire a contractor to make the necessary repairs to a burst sewer pipe at the Mobeni Heights Cemetery near Chatsworth in Durban. The City said the municipality acted swiftly following a report of a burst sewer pipe at the Mobeni Heights Cemetery.

Head of the City’s Water and Sanitation Unit, Ednick Msweli, visited the cemetery on Tuesday morning to get a first-hand report on the extent of the damage. According to Msweli, he arrived on the scene as quickly as possible after learning about the sewer leak. “The damaged sewer has resulted in some pollution, affecting about four nearby graves. A contractor will have to be appointed to repair the damage to contain the pollution that is currently visible in the area,” he said.

Msweli said the City is trying to establish the cause of the burst sewer pipe.

“Our teams are on site with jetting machines to assess the extent of the damage as well as the work that is required to repair the pipe,” he said. In addition, Msweli said the Water and Sanitation Unit has requested that markers be installed in cemeteries so that grave diggers are able to see where sewer and waterlines run. He said this intervention would prevent future re-occurrences.