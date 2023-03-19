WATCH: Customer robbed at a coffee shop on Florida Road in Morningside

Durban – Police are investigating a case of robbery after a woman was robbed while seated at a coffee shop on Florida Road in the Morningside area of Durban on Friday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Berea police are investigating a case of robbery following an incident that occurred in Morningside on March 17.

“It is alleged that the victim was at a coffee shop when she was robbed by an unknown suspect who fled with her cellphone and necklace,” she said. Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios said the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a report just before 11:30am that a robbery had just taken place on Florida Road. Mathios said according to reports, suspects approached patrons who were busy having coffee.

He said a cellphone and necklace were stolen. “One shot has been fired apparently, according to eyewitness reports, and at this stage, the suspects managed to get away. Marshall Security, together with other first responders, are currently at the scene,” he said on Friday. In a video that was posted on the eThekwini Secure Facebook page of the robbery, a woman is seen sitting at a table having coffee, with a book on the table.

While busy on her phone, two suspects approach her and the one suspect is seen pointing a gun at her. The second suspect bends down and is seen attempting to pry something off her wrist. Simultaneously, the first suspect points the gun towards the street then he reaches around the woman and snatches her cellphone out of her other hand.