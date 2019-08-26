DA eThekwini Chief Whip, Thabani Mthethwa, councillor Chris van den Berg and eThekwini Caucus Leader, Nicole Graham outside the Durban Central police station. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - The Democratic Alliance in eThekwini has laid a formal charge against city manager, Sipho Nzuza, for allegedly failing to investigate tender fraud that had been reported to his office in 2017. According to DA caucus leader, Nicole Graham, in 2016 the DA had submitted an official complaint to the city’s Integrity and Investigations Unit about the Aqua Transport contract which related to the refurbishment of Solomon Mahlangu (Edwin Swales) Drive.

She said the matter was brought forward by Councillor Chris van den Berg.

“At the time, Cllr van den Berg’s ward covered Seaview and he became aware of the impact that the work was having on the community that he represented. He was informed that the contract was 100 percent contracted to another company and the contract was allegedly awarded without following the supply chain management processes of the municipality,” she said.

Despite ongoing correspondence, the matter was never fully resolved and no action was taken.

On Monday, Graham revealed that they would be opening a criminal case against Nzuza.

“The DA’s call for an investigation on the matter has fallen on deaf ears. In a city riddled with corruption allegations of malpractice, the report should be investigated accordingly. The DA in eThekwini will be laying criminal charges against city manager for failing to carry out his duty as the cities administrative head,” she said.

The Mercury