Durban - For nearly 20 years the medical humanitarian organisation, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has been in the lives of South Africans, bringing medical care to people who have been excluded or marginalised. To tell this story, MSF has embarked on a campaign to remind South Africans of their work focused on HIV and TB, and medical emergencies such as sexual and gender-based violence.
Big changes often start small. And this insight drove the award-winning creative agency, GRID Worldwide, to team up with MSF to share the idea of supporting their life-saving work with South Africans through a fresh and innovative advertising campaign, that focuses on the power of action that lies in words.
Sometimes, problems in life often already have the solution contained within them. All that is required is creativity and making an innovative but decisive small change for action. Drawing on this simple insight, the creative team at GRID opted to change a single letter in words to help explain how MSF changes lives.
The new advertising campaign titled, #ActionsSpeak, gets to the heart of MSF’s work, in an incisive manner to inspire immediate donations.
“MSF relies on the donations of individual people around the world to save lives and bring medical care in the world’s worst crises and conflicts, when treating people in epidemics, or those who face healthcare exclusion. These small but generous actions have a big impact. They pay for medicines, equipment, medical and humanitarian professionals to treat 11 million patients worldwide and nearly 23,000 in South Africa alone,” explains Carli Snyman, donor acquisition manager of MSF Southern Africa.