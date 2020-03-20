WATCH: Dolphins join in on paddlers' morning ride

Durban - Glenhills resident was gifted the opportunity of a lifetime to paddle amongst a pod of dolphins just a few kilometres off shore at Durban's north beach.

Anup Rampiar woke up on Sunday morning and went about his usual pre-paddle routing but little did he know that his ride would be interrupted - pleasantly so - by a curious pod of about 30 dolphins.

"We went out on our usual Sunday morning paddle where we launch from the beach in front of Point Water Sports Club, and encountered this large pod of dolphins near Snake Park / North beach, it was an incredibly exhilarating experience, being able to see and hear the Dolphins, paddle next to them and watch them play," he said.

"They where very friendly and where curious and came quite close to the surskis, we all had an amazing time being in their presence. It was truly an experience one will remember throughout their lifetime, the last time I encountered dolphins was almost a year ago," Rampiar said

He said the video, which has since gone viral on social media, provided many with much-needed good news as Covid-19 news continued to dominate headlines around the world.