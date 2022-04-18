WATCH: Dozens loot grocery store truck in Durban

DURBAN - A Shoprite truck was looted on Dumisani Makhaye Drive, which links KwaMashu and New Germany, by dozens of community members on Monday. In a video dozens of people are seen at the back and side of the truck while several others are running across the road.

The video was shared by security groups and by Metro Police head Steve Middleton. In the video, several gunshots are heard as well as screams from the group of looters. As a Metro Police car speeds towards the truck and comes to a screeching halt, the screams get louder and some people are seen hiding behind concrete slabs that others had hopped over moments earlier.

By the time the officers exited their vehicle most of the looters had moved away from the truck. A woman filming the incident is heard saying, ”What has South Africa come to…” Middleton posted that there was an excellent response from Metro Police and the SAPS and that the truck was safely escorted out of the area.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that the incident took place at 12:30pm on Dumisani Makhaye Drive.

Gwala said police arrested two suspects. Commenting on the Facebook post one person said: “Well done members ! METRO PROUD ! As if we haven't been through enough... why would it be ok to just take what’s not yours ! At what point is this barbarian behaviour going to cripple this country ! Get it together people.” Another said: “Well done... This must come to an end now...enough is enough... We are tired of our own people messing around with our economy. We are going through rough times and they want to make things worse. Nxa. Keep up the good work guys.”

This comes after IOL reported that a group of community members entered two business premises at Umlazi H and J sections last week following the heavy rains and flooding and took groceries and appliances. Police responded at both premises and arrested a total of 12 suspects and the stolen groceries were handed back to the store manager. In another incident last week, a group of people were seen wading through flood waters to loot from shipping containers in Prospecton.

The Mercury reported that the Provincial Executive Council chaired by the KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, condemned reports of the looting of shipping containers. The council said law enforcement agencies have been deployed. “We call on all law enforcement agencies to ensure that all property is protected from criminality and that law and order is maintained during this period,” the council said.