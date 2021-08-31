WATCH: Drunk SANDF soldier arrested and demoted
DURBAN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) announced that the soldier captured intoxicated in a video that circulated on social media earlier this month was arrested and convicted for unseemly behaviour in uniform.
Corporal PN Ngcobo, a reserve force member, who was dressed in full SANDF camouflage gear, was arrested by the military police on Friday, August 21, 2021 in Thaba Tshwane.
In the video the soldier is seen at the corner of a busy street, unable to stand straight. He interacts with members of the public and is seen saluting someone off camera. The member is seen with a mask sitting below his chin.
Later in the video, the soldier is seen being escorted away by metro police officers.
According to SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi, Ngcobo was kept in custody at the Military Detention Barracks pending his court appearance.
“Corporal P.N. Ngcobo, a Reserve Force member, appeared in a court of a military judge on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 and was charged under the Military Disciplinary Code (MDC), section 45(a.)…Unseemly Conduct and was found guilty on the charge preferred against him. He was sentenced to a reduction in rank (one rank lower) from a Corporal (Cpl) to a Lance Corporal (L Cpl),” said Mgobozi.
The Chief of the SANDF, general Rudzani Maphwanya and members of the Military Command reiterate and remind all members of the SANDF that no act of ill-discipline or criminality will be tolerated or go unpunished in the military regardless of rank or position.
“Members of the SANDF are expected to conduct themselves with the necessary decorum and discipline at all times,” said Mgobozi.
