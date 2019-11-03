Durban - In honour of the Springboks' glorious victory over their English counterparts on Saturday, Durban artists Ewokessay, Mook Lion, Dane Stops and Giffy, spent their Sunday creating a mural dedicated to the win. The mural has the face of Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, the coveted Webb Ellis trophy and the emblem of the national rugby team, the springbok.

Durban artists Ewokessay, Giffy, Mook Lion and Dane Stop worked on a mural dedicated to the Boks' victory over England. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)





Pictures of the mural have already been shared in various social media groups with residents applauding the artists' work.

Commenting on the post, Martie Clarke said, "Wow Iain. That's amazing and absolutely beautiful."