Durban artists Ewokessay, Giffy, Mook Lion and Dane Stop worked on a mural dedicated to the Boks' victory over England. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)
Durban - In honour of the Springboks' glorious victory over their English counterparts on Saturday, Durban artists Ewokessay, Mook Lion, Dane Stops and Giffy, spent their Sunday creating a mural dedicated to the win. 

The mural has the face of Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, the coveted Webb Ellis trophy and the emblem of the national rugby team, the springbok. 

Pictures of the mural have already been shared in various social media groups with residents applauding the artists' work. 

Commenting on the post, Martie Clarke said, "Wow Iain. That's amazing and absolutely beautiful."

Another resident said, "Beautiful artwork. Well done. Thanks for brightening up the community."



In case you missed it, the Boks beat the English, 32 - 12, in the Rugby World Cup final hosted in Japan. South Africans, the world over, shouted out in victory as the whistle blew signalling the SA team as the rugby champs of the world. 

The mural can be found at the intersection of Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road and Problem Mkhize (Cowey) Road.

