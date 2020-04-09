WATCH: Durban artists unite to spread message of hope during lockdown

Durban - A group of local artists set the internet abuzz with their rendition of Micheal Jackson’s ‘We are The World' which has gone viral on social media.

The idea was created by 2Unique, a music group, made up of Stacey Lee, David Govender and Jared Chetty.

2Unique brand manager, Lennon Naidoo, said the video was filmed entirely on smartphones and was produced by Govender.

"It features Ashleigh Joseph, Just Eddie, Clinton Philander, Janice Joseph, Tyran Devraj, Tobi L, Leesa Gerald, Eston Lloyd, Jodene Thring-Cochrane, Jamy-Lee Simons, Stay-Lee Govender, Bruce M. Eaves, Elinor Chellan, Yolanda, Kerry Cherry, Will B, Rodger Peters, Candy Chetty, and Renae Celeste Soobiah. The singers individually recorded themselves whilst in isolation, and Govender assembled the clips into this great track," he said.

Naidoo said throughout history, musicians have come together to send messages of hope and unity during trying times.

"With the current global crisis we are facing, 2Unique and our management agency, iCandy Creative Solutions, felt strongly that we need to do what we do best - and that’s bring people together with love and inspiration. Our vision for this collaboration was to unite local talent, as we want to share the message of unity, and do our bit to give our fans the hope that a better day is coming, and in the meanwhile there is still so much good that can come out of this lockdown period," he said.