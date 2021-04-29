Watch: Durban law enforcement compete in sporting initiative

DURBAN: Various police units celebrated Freedom Day by participating in a sports event called Legends’ Games, at the Hoy Park Sport Complex, ahead of the public holiday at the weekend.

The event was a groundbreaking initiative by the eThekwini Ward 26 Sport Committee, in partnership with different police units.

Sergeant Sifiso Xulu, who is a member of the organising committee and a marketing officer for the National SAPS Chess Association, said the event included soccer, netball, chess and indigenous games.

“The idea of the name Legends’ Games is that we want sport legends to play an influential role in inspiring the young ones,” he said.

Xulu appealed to the public and businesses to sponsor the initiative, to help it to grow.

He said members of Durban Harbour SAPS, Railways SAPS, National Intervention Unit, Public Order Police, Metro Police, and radio station UKhozi FM participated as teams and individuals.

Xulu said the Durban Metro Police were crowned the champions, in both soccer and netball.

Paul Soti, 54, and Sergeant Lungile Gumede, 42, took the titles of best male and female in Chess, respectively.

He said chess kits were handed over to all chess participants on the day, including the KZN Police Chess Team, Homeless Chess Club, and Ward 26 Chess Development.

“The participation of police in sports is useful to keep them mentally and physically fit. It is also encouraging cohesion among the police, as well as the communities,” said Xulu.

He thanked the main sponsor Metropolitan, as well as Hollywood Bets, Solly M, Izwi Lomzansi FM, Vuma FM, Inanda FM, Ukhozi FM, and eThekwini Municipality.

THE MERCURY