eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city was pleased with the work done to ensure that all CCTV cameras in the central business district were operation ahead of the festive season. Kaunda was speaking during an oversight inspection of the city’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera control room where he received a detailed demonstration of how the cameras would assist in the fight against crime.

The mayor was joined by Metro Police Acting Commissioner Sibonelo Mchunu and head of Disaster Management Vincent Ngubane. eThekwini Municipality confirmed that all CCTV cameras in the inner city are fully operational. The city has met its target of completing repairs and upgrades by November 30. Picture: Supplied. The visit comes after the project to repair and upgrade CCTV cameras, which started in September was completed Kaunda said the city met its target of completing repairs and upgrades of CCTV cameras by November 30.

“We are pleased with the work undertaken and have ensured that all CCTV cameras in the city centre are in operation ahead of the festive season,” he said. The municipality said with the city centre under constant surveillance, together with a high visibility of law enforcement, criminal activities are set to reduce during the festive season and beyond.

“The upgrade of technology of the surveillance cameras will also improve traffic flow management, emergency response times, and the overall deployment of critical municipal resources,” said the city.

An employee monitors cameras at eThekwini’s closed-circuit television camera control room. Picture: Karen Singh According to the municipality, new CCTV installations have been made in critical areas and crime hotspots. “The roll-out plan will see CCTV cameras expanding to residential areas, including townships and suburbs. “We also call on communities to work with the city and all law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime,” said Kaunda.