WATCH: Durban metro police issue R5 000 fines for illegal dumping near Bisasar landfill site in Springfield

Durban - EThekwini Municipality said huge progress had been made to clear illegally dumped waste at the corner of Electron and Dhulam roads near the Bisasar landfill site. Parboo Sewpersad, who is the Durban Central acting regional commander, said metro police had been requested by the acting head of DSW to assist with enforcement in the area of Electron Road related to illegal dumping.

“We have formed a joint operation with the law enforcement officers from DSW. Together with security management and metro police, we are stopping trucks that are illegally dumping. We are actually finding them, and the fine is R5 000 if they do not have a permit. “Further to that the trucks are being checked for unroadworthiness and various other defects and offences. For example no driver's licence, no public driving permit and various other offences,” he said. Nkosinathi Mchunu, Thekwini TVET College’s principal, said there used to be rubble and other dirt all over the road.

Illegal dumping near the Bisasar Landfill Site on Electron Road in Springfield, Durban has been cleared and law enforcement roped in to assist with compliance. Picture: Screen grab from video issued by the City. “We could not even drive through with our cars. Students could not access us, but thanks to the municipality for a job done. It's not yet finalised, but we can see the difference and the access is fine. We can easily allow students to walk through to the premises of the college,” said Mchunu.

Unfortunately, Mchunu said, some people were still dumping at night, “which makes it difficult to find the place totally cleared and totally in a position which we want to see it in”. The City said illegal dumping was a serious concern and posed a threat to public health and safety. “Residents and businesses are encouraged to practise proper waste management by adhering to the refuse collection days schedule, and to avoid illegal dumping.