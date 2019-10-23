Driving in convoy, Uber and Bolt drivers brought traffic to a standstill to protest against alleged intimidation by drivers from the YoTaxi e-hailing service.
It is believed that Bolt and Uber drivers first gathered at Blue Lagoon where they held a meeting and discussed a way forward. The group then made their way to Florida and Musgrave roads where they blocked lanes, causing huge traffic jams.
This comes after the emergence of the new e-hailing service YoTaxi, which is owned by the taxi owners in Durban.
On Monday, both groups met and YoTaxi owners allegedly told Uber and Bolt owners that they had seven days to decide whether they would join YoTaxi or stop operating.
The alleged threats have led to fear among Uber and Bolt drivers and some have decided to stop operating.
A Bolt driver, who asked not to be named, said they were tired of being bullied and threatened by YoTaxi operators.