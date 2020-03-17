WATCH: Education MEC clarifies Richards Bay Covid-19 case

Durban - MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, said that the Richards Bay Primary School, where a Grade R pupil tested positive for Covid-19, remains on lockdown. Mshengu said the school remained on lockdown for Tuesday and then will close as per the President's instruction that all schools must close from Wednesday, March 18 until Tuesday, April 14. Mshengu said while a private doctor had confirmed that the child had tested positive for coronavirus, they were awaiting confirmation from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). "The NICD was reluctant to confirm the pupil's results until they proceeded with their processes. They requested to run their processes so that they can speak with authority on the matter," he said. He said all Grade R pupils were screened by officials from the NICD.

"These pupils will then be tested once the first pupil's results are confirmed by the NICD," Mshengu said.

Mshengu, said he was alerted to the incident earlier on Monday after receiving information from the district office in the area.

"The school informed us that the pupil tested positive for Covid-19 and it is suspected that she contracted it from her mother, who works at a bank. Several Grade R pupils also displayed flu-like symptoms and we decided that it was better to lockdown the classroom.

"The children and teachers were sent for testing. We have been in communication with the Department of Health and the NICD and are awaiting the pupils' results," he said.

Meanwhile, the department has confirmed that teachers will need to remain at school until Friday, March 20.

According to a circular that has been circulating on social media, schools will close on Wednesday as per the president's instruction however, teaching and non-teaching staff will remain in schools for administration and officially close on Friday.

The Mercury