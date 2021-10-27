WATCH: EFF election posters defaced by hungry goats

Durban – A viral video of goats tearing down EFF election posters has been circulating on social media. The posters are stuck on a facebrick wall.

In the video shared on social media, two goats are seen eating pieces of the red coloured posters while a third jumps up against the wall to tear off a piece of a ripped poster. It could not be established where the video was taken and by who.

This comes after the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal accused EFF members of defacing and destroying their election posters last month. The Mercury reported that the EFF denied the allegations. The ANC alleged that a number of its campaigning material bearing the face of President Cyril Ramaphosa were defaced and destroyed in Underberg in the Harry Gwala District in southern KZN.

At the time of the report, the IEC KZN provincial communications officer Thabani Ngwira said the IEC was dealing with a number of incidents that had been reported and he therefore could not provide information on the specific ones raised. At the beginning of October, the EFF in KZN called on the DA to remove its “racist and divisive” election posters erected in Phoenix. The party said the move was aimed at stoking racial tensions in the country.

The DA posters erected in Phoenix which caused a political storm read: “The ANC called you racists, The DA calls you heroes.” After a fierce backlash, the DA apologised and removed the posters. Earlier this week former KZN DA leader Sizwe Mchunu, who joined the ANC some years ago, accused the DA of lacking respect and showing disregard to the people who lost their lives in the violence in Phoenix amid the unrest in July this year.

Mchunu said he had sent a letter of complaint on the posters to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). The EFF could not be reached for comment.