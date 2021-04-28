Watch: Escaped herd of horses gallop down the N2 highway

DURBAN - A herd of about 15 horses escaped from a paddock and were seen galloping on the N2 highway northbound between motorists in Umhlali near Salt Rock on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Wednesday.

An employee from an animal rescue farm in Umhlali, who did not want to be named, said the horses had escaped from a paddock at a neighbouring farm.

Social media platforms were buzzing with alerts about the horses, which were shared by concerned motorists.

Marshall spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the security company had received various notifications from WhatsApp groups to warn motorists who were travelling in the vicinity of the N2 north that there were horses on the highway.

“Through the various networks it was then found out that the horses had actually been captured and brought to safety,” he said.

He said IPSS Medical Rescue was also alerted to the incident.

In a statement on social media, IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said nearby vehicles were dispatched to assess the situation and how it could be safely managed after they received calls from concerned motorists.

“On arrival of units, it was established that the horses had safely left the roadway, without incident,” he said.

The animal rescue worker said the horses’ owners were a much-loved family who were very experienced with horses.

“Our community raced to support and help get the horses to safety,” she said.

“It was an emotional but heart-filling moment to see the love from humans today to help them. So many people came to help.”

She said her phone rang non-stop with people offering help.

“The horses are safely at home and are okay,” she said.

She called on motorists to slow down and to be kind and caring when they see animals on the road.

She said animals can easily get afraid, especially when they encounter loud trucks, car hooters and general traffic noises. She said that while motorists may hoot in alarm at the sight of an animal on the road, this would raise the animal’s stress levels and could cause them to flee, which could lead to further harm.

