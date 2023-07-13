WATCH: eThekwini Municipality council meeting turns ugly

Durban - Ugly scenes played out during an eThekwini Municipality council meeting at the Durban ICC on Thursday following accusations that a DA councillor had disrespected workers. DA councillor Andre Beetge was accused by other council members of disrespecting workers under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) when he referred to them as “these people”.

Beetge had been commenting on the report detailing the funding for the EPWP. While making his remarks, Beetge pointed out that the City was not getting the benefit of work from the EPWP staff as some of them do not work. He then referred to these workers as “these people”, which sparked outrage among councillors on the opposition benches. One councillor questioned: “When councillor Beetge is saying ‘these people’, who is he referring to as these people?”

Things went downhill after this. Other councillors said Beegte's description of municipal employees undermined them as people, harking back to the dark days of oppression when black people were discriminated against because of the colour of their skin. They demanded that he withdraw the remark and apologise.

Acting Speaker Thembo Ntuli told Beetge to apologise. “Apologise for what you have said, for calling the people of this country ‘these people’ or I will take you out of this meeting.” While Beetge agreed to withdraw the words, he was asked several times by the Acting Speaker to apologise, but without doing so, he questioned what he needed to apologise for.