WATCH: Family, including 4-month-old, held up in oThongathi home invasion

Durban - A group of armed suspects entered a home in the Burbreeze area of oThongathi on Friday and held up a family before making off with money and other items. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, said at approximately 9am robbers confronted the gardener before entering the residence.

“They held up a family including a 4-month-old child,” he said. Balram said the family were not injured. “The robbers are believed to have fled in the direction of Ballito in a VW T Cross,”he said.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said oThongathi police were investigating a case of robbery following the incident that reportedly occurred in Burbreeze on May 12. “It is alleged that four men entered a residence and held the family members at gunpoint while the house was ransacked. “The suspects reportedly fled with an undisclosed amount of money, gadgets, appliances and jewellery,” said Ngcobo.

