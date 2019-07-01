To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - There was excitement at eManzimtoti beach yesterday with hundreds of people gathering to witness and participate in the annual Sardine Run. The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board said they had received reports that the netting of sardines had started at eManzimtoti on Saturday afternoon.

The Sharks Board’s acting head of operations, Greg Thompson, said that a mixture of bait fish and sardines had also been netted yesterday.

“The netting in that area continued this morning (yesterday) with about five nets of actual sardines being caught,” said Thompson.

“There are still reports of activity in the Eastern Cape coming in, so hopefully this is the start of things to come,” he said. According to Thompson, so far there had not been too many signs of associated predators like sharks, game fish, dolphins or Cape gannets with these first pockets of fish.

“As we all know, it’s always best to take full advantage of sardines when the action is happening as it can end as quickly as it started,” said Thompson.

Crates of sardines were netted off eManzimtoti beach yesterday. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)





He said the price per crate started at R1500.

Thompson said it was too soon to tell if this was the start of a good season.

Jodash Jugroop, a 32-year-old avid fisherman from Joburg, said that this was his third sardine run and he was excited to see the number of fish that were being netted.

Jugroop, who travels down to Durban every second week to fish, said he arrived on Friday.

“We came expecting sardines and we were surprised and excited at the number we found,” he said.

He said they had netted 50 crates of sardines with 35 dozen in each crate.

“We’re going to try to hit the Joburg market and sell the sardines at R50 a dozen,” he said.

Jugroop added that while his friends were headed back to Joburg with the sardines in a cold truck, he would stay behind to try to catch a shark, which was his passion.

“I’m just hoping to catch a shark, we haven’t spotted any yet but my friend caught a 240kg grey shark today,” he said.

Jugroop believes that the big shoals have not arrived yet.

“We’ll definitely be back in the week, it looks very promising,” he said.

THE Sardine Run reached eManzimtoti at the weekend. Crates of sardines were netted off eManzimtoti beach yesterday. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)





