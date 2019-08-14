MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu

Durban - The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned an apparent act of racism at a KwaZulu-Natal school. A video, purportedly to have been filmed at Ladysmith High School, has sparked outrage.

In the short clip, a pupil is seen walking out of the boys toilet. He appears to be upset. The person shooting the video continues to walk into the toilet where the words, "F**k Blacks" are written on the walls of one of the toilet stalls.

MEC Kwazi Mshengu has called the situation "disturbing".

"There's space for racism in our schools. Clearly racism is deep rooted in the society we live in. We all need to fight it as a collective to defeat it. The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal will punish whoever is going to be found to have display this racist behavior," Mshengu said.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials from the department were locked in a meeting with school management over the matter.

Meanwhile, a teacher who allegedly told pupils at a Westville high school that "white people are genetically smarter than people of colour", has resigned.

The teacher's resignation was confirmed by Westville Girls' High SGB chairperson, Steven Tait. He told the Daily News that the teacher had been suspended until August 12 however, the teacher has since handed a letter of resignation.

