WATCH: Foetus discovered in Cato Crest field

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



A group of women discovered the baby, wrapped in a black plastic bag, while clearing overgrown grass from the field.

Blue Security media liaison Andreas Mathios said the women alerted them to the gruesome find just after 2pm. Durban - A foetus was discovered in an open field in Cato Crest on Wednesday afternoon.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Blue Security's Andreas Mathios speaking at the scene Video: Se-Anne Rall





"We had received reports from the community that a group of people had been clearing the land when they came across a black plastic bag and found the foetus inside the black plastic bag," he said.





Mathios said medics and police were notifed and will attand to make the necessary declarations.





"At this stage, we cannot determine the race of the foetus but it looks to be premature, at around four month old," he said.





Life Response attended to the scene. Mayville SAPS also attended and will be investigating further.





Members of Mayville police arrive at the scene where a foetus was found in a black plastic bag in Cato Crest this afternoon pic.twitter.com/TCYP1kcsxx — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) June 24, 2020

Earlier this month, police attended to a callout in the same area after a headless body was found in dense bushes.





Members from the Durban SAPS Search and Rescue, Durban K9 Unit and Metro Police Search and Rescue worked to remove the body. The head was found attached to a rope in a tree. An inquest docket has been opened.





#sapsKZN Earlier today, members from DBN SAPS #SAR, DBN #K9 SAR & Metro Police SAR responded to the Cato Crest area where the headless body of an unknown male was found in dense bushes by a passer-by. His head was found attached to a rope in the tree. Inquest docket opened. ML pic.twitter.com/PyDuxgFIYA — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 14, 2020



