Durban - Rescue Care operations director, Garrith Jamieson, said he was surprised that no lives were lost during a freak taxi crash on Monday in New Germany.
Jamieson said his team was called to the scene just after 4:30pm after a taxi crashed through a fence and overturned in Escombe Road.
"I am very surprised that no life was lost in this horrific taxi accident. As seen in the footage the force in which the taxi ploughed through the wall coming to rest would normally result in serious injury or loss of life. Fortunately and miraculously no one was killed or critically injured," Jamieson said.