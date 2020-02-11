WATCH: Footage emerges of New Germany freak taxi crash









At least 16 people were injured when a taxi crashed in New Germany. Fortunately, no one was killed. Picture: Rescue Care Durban - Rescue Care operations director, Garrith Jamieson, said he was surprised that no lives were lost during a freak taxi crash on Monday in New Germany. Jamieson said his team was called to the scene just after 4:30pm after a taxi crashed through a fence and overturned in Escombe Road.

"I am very surprised that no life was lost in this horrific taxi accident. As seen in the footage the force in which the taxi ploughed through the wall coming to rest would normally result in serious injury or loss of life. Fortunately and miraculously no one was killed or critically injured," Jamieson said.



He said at least 16 people were treated for injuries sustained.

"We arrived to find that a taxi has crashed through a fence and overturned. The minibus came to rest on its roof on parked vehicles. A passenger was severely entrapped and the jaws of life had to be used to extricate the patient from the vehicle," he said.

He said police were still piecing together the events that led to the freak crash but he was just relieved that no one had died.

Residents have taken to social media to express their shock at the crash.

Nomalungelo Flora Ndlovu: Shame. Speedy recovery to the innocent passengers.

Others said it looked like a train crash.

