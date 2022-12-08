WATCH: Footage emerges of shootout at a Phoenix garage that left 2 cops injured and a suspect dead

Durban - Video footage has surfaced of a shooting incident involving members of the Political Task Team and suspects under surveillance at a garage in the Phoenix area of Durban on Tuesday. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into the incident.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Please note that the IPID investigation into the incident and allegations raised is under way. We will pronounce on the outcome once the investigation is completed,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping. Detailing how the incident unfolded, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said members of the Political Task Team were following up on intelligence information and drove past a suspect's house. “It is reported that the suspect saw the police and followed them from a distance. The police reportedly parked at a nearby garage and the suspects approached and shot at the police. A shootout ensued and the suspect was fatally wounded,” she said.

Mathe said the deceased suspect was found in possession of a handgun, two magazines, one empty and the other loaded with 15 live rounds of ammunition. “A subsequent search at his house led to the discovery of another pistol, a rifle, blue lights, mandrax tablets, 12 car keys and a signal jammer,” she said. “Two police officers sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Mathe.

Story continues below Advertisement

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Story continues below Advertisement

In the video, a white car comes to a stop between parked minibus taxis. A white bakkie then approaches and pulls up behind the car. Two members of the Political Task Team jump out of the car and a shootout ensues with the occupants of the bakkie. One of the police officers falls to the ground after firing a shot at the bakkie. The bakkie is then seen driving over the officer. His colleague approaches and pulls him out from under the bakkie.

The injured officer sits up and begins dragging himself back to the car in a seated position on the ground. National police commissioner Fannie Masemola wished the two members a speedy recovery. Masemola said SAPS members remain on high alert to prevent, combat and investigate any forms of criminality. The safer festive season operational plan is in full swing.