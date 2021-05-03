Watch: Former homeless man pays back donors

DURBAN - A VIDEO of a former homeless man paying back motorists, who helped him during his time of need, in Musgrave Road in Durban, has gone viral on social media.

In the video the man appears to be standing at the Musgrave and King Dinuzulu Road intersection with a large white and grey sign that reads: “It’s payback time I’m now employed.”

The man asks motorists in Zulu to let him know if he owes them money.

Addressing the motorists, the man says he is currently employed and that he does not want to owe anyone money.

“I don't want people claiming that I used their money when I finally build my double storey house.

“I don’t want people to think that I spent their money, that’s why I’m giving back,” he said.

He said all those who did not give him money were probably regretting it, while moving from car to car handing out money.

“The people who gave me money are rich right now,” he says.

He told the motorists that he would be giving back the same amount of money that people usually get while living on the streets.

A woman walking down the road was also given some money.

There are a few programmes offered to assist people living on the streets of Durban.

Earlier this year, The Mercury reported about weFEEDsa’s House Of Opportunity (HOO) programme, which identifies homeless people who would like to change their lives by teaching them skills including brick laying, plastering and basic construction.

Sizwe Maduna from Mandeni and Andile Buthelezi from Nquthu were two of the successful homeless people who received skills development training from the programme.

Meanwhile, the Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre treats about 200 homeless and low income members of the public daily who have drug addictions.

The centre offers daily observed methadone dosing, an opiate substitute, to assist drug users with withdrawal symptoms, and also provides psychosocial support.

THE MERCURY