WATCH: Former president Jacob Zuma celebrates his 81st birthday

Durban – The South African National Civics Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal organised a birthday party celebration for current Sanco chairperson and former president, Jacob Zuma, at the Durban Music House headquarters in the CBD on Wednesday. The Durban Music House was packed with Sanco members and the South African Students’ Congress (Sasco).

The birthday celebration was also attended by former radio DJ and media personality Ngizwe Mchunu and Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

The Sanco youth structure provincial co-ordinator Welani Mazibuko said it is very important to celebrate the life of a Struggle hero like Zuma while he is still alive. “It is important that as Sanco we show appreciation for the leader who has fought for us as black people, he helped a lot of black people during and after apartheid. Under Zuma’s administration, townships and rural areas were uplifted, he had a great 9-year term and we appreciate him for that,” Mazibuko said. Richard Mkhungo, who is a Sanco provincial secretary, said no matter what people say about Zuma, the organisation would always show its appreciation for him.

He said this is why Sanco honoured the former president by making him their provincial chairperson. Sanele Mhlongo, who is the eThekwini region convenor of the organisation, said Sanco in eThekwini would always stand with Zuma. “As the eThekwini region we have mobilised people to teach them about capitalism of which Zuma fought against. We thank Zuma and we will always stand by his side,” said Mhlongo.