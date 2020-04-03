WATCH: Friends collaborate to create intubation box for ICU medical staff

Durban - Two lifelong friends, who met as schoolboys at Kearsney College, have collaborated to produce an upgraded intubation protection box for ICU doctors managing Covid-19 positive patients requiring ventilation.

Endotracheal intubation is the process by which a tube is inserted into the main airway(trachea) to facilitate ventilation. Ventilation is essential in the treatment of serious to critical Covid-19 patients.

ICU specialists and pulmonologists are particularly at risk when providing respiratory care and tracheal intubation of seriously ill Covid-19 positive patients' by droplet contamination.

Dr Stuart Kidgell, a Senior Partner at Lake, Smit & Partners Inc., is a member of a motorsport WhatsApp group which also has several other medical specialists within the group. Dr Behari, an anaesthetist in Umhlanga posted an image on the WhatsApp group of an intubation box designed for use in China in managing ICU patients requiring ventilation. He asked whether anybody within their motorsport group knew of a company who could design and manufacture these boxes.

When he saw this intubation box, Stuart immediately thought of Richard Barrow and his company Barrows that has innovative prototype design experience and manufacturing skills capability. Stuart and Richard Barrow, co-founder of Barrows Global, have been friends for many years and had both attended Kearsney College. Stuart's son Craig Kidgell, also a Kearsney old boy, currently works at Barrows as an account executive.