WATCH: Glenwood residents furious after video of woman hitting her dog goes viral

Durban - The Glenwood community sprang into action on Wednesday afternoon after video of a woman hitting her dog went viral on social media. Residents were outraged after the video was posted on several Facebook groups. According to the post, the woman had the dog tied on a short piece of rope and was hitting the dog with a long object. In the 27-second long video, the woman is seen wearing what appears to be a nurse's uniform. She attempts to strike the dog which runs around a tree and ducks for cover. Towards the end of the end of the video, the dog is seen being yanked back by the rope that he is tied down by. Residents demanded that action be taken against the woman and further called for the dog to be removed from her care. Several community members said their calls to the Durban & Coast SPCA went unanswered while others claimed that an inspector did come out to the home but did not remove the animal.

However, according to Durban & Coast SPCA marketing manager, Tanya Fleischer, they would need to do an assessment before the dog could be removed from the property.

"We have not 'done nothing'. We have to follow procedures and protocols and follow the law. Nobody - not even the SPCA - has the right to remove an animal from a property without consent from the owner or a warrant. The owner did agree for the dog to be removed and for us to do an assessment, the dog is now in our care and our vet will provide a report," Fleischer said.

In a Facebook post that has garnered more than 100 comments and 94 shared, residents expressed their anger at the treatment of the dog. They called for the dog to be removed from the woman's property and for her to be fined.

