WATCH: Grandson makes it possible for 'Gogo' to realise dream of driving









Khaya Mwelase and his Gogo Picture: Screengrab from FB Durban - A video of a Pietermaritzburg granny, 85, learning how to drive, pictured left, from her grandson, has touched the hearts of South Africans and people around the world. Khaya Mwelase, a paramedic in the United Arab Emirates, visited his grandmother recently and decided to fulfill one of her dreams. “It was a relaxed afternoon and we were chatting while she was in the garden watering plants. “After a while, I thought I really could make her dream come true, so I said Gogo, let’s go and get some milk from the shop,” he said. Mwelase said he drove to a nearby soccer field, jumped out and told his grandmother to jump into the driver’s seat.

“I said Gogo, come sit in the driver’s seat. I just showed her the basics like where the ignition is, how to hold a steering wheel, how to check for blind spots and how to accelerate and to brake. I said relax and drive your grandson around the soccer field,” he said.

She followed her grandson’s instructions and drove with confidence for about 45 minutes.

“The smile on her face was amazing. When I was looking at her I felt very emotional, my eyes were full of tears. It was one of the happiest moments ever. Gogo was very excited and she felt like she was dreaming,” Mwelase said.

The video of Mwelase’s grandmother, smiling and laughing with excitement, while driving around the soccer field, has received a warm reaction from around the world.

Mwelase said when he sent his grandmother the messages that were sent to him, she could not believe it was her they were talking about.

“I forwarded all the sweet messages people were sending.

“She started tearing up with a happy smile,” he said.

Mwelase’s grandmother is so confident of her newly acquired driving skills that she offered to teach her granddaughter how to drive.

Mwelase said he was happy his video had been so warmly received.

“To me, women and elderly people are the backbone of our existence. We should honour them while they are still alive,” Mwelase said.

