WATCH: Hail, heavy rains batter parts of KZN









Durban - While parts of the city were battered by heavy rains, residents took to social media to share videos of ping pong-sized hail stones falling during Sunday afternoon's torrential downpour. Hail fell in various parts in and around the city including Kloof, Phoenix and other areas. Disaster teams have been placed on standby after the South African Weather Services issued an alert about severe thunderstorms in parts of the province. According to SAWS, severe thunderstorms were expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, south-western parts of Limpopo and eastern parts of the Free State and the North West province. Queen Mary Avenue in Glenwood Picture: Rescue Care

MEC for the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, said they placed teams on standby to assist if the need arose. Hlomuka said the warning came as the province was mourning the loss of four people, struck by a lightning bolt in Mkhuze in northern KZN.

"We are urging residents across the province to be cautious as bad weather still poses a serious danger to communities," he said.

Hlomuka said teams are on standby in areas that are prone to flooding and will be monitoring the situation.

"We have full confidence in our teams' abilities to provide the necessary support should the need arise," he said.

The department is urging residents to be cautious, especially motorists and pedestrians.

“Our province has lost many lives to lightning strikes and flooding and we are calling on pedestrians to ensure that they do not cross walkways or bridges that are prone to flooding. Those with livestock are urged to first seek shelter at the slightest indication of lightning,” said Hlomuka.





