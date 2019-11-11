Durban - While parts of the city were battered by heavy rains, residents took to social media to share videos of ping pong-sized hail stones falling during Sunday afternoon's torrential downpour.
Hail fell in various parts in and around the city including Kloof, Phoenix and other areas.
Disaster teams have been placed on standby after the South African Weather Services issued an alert about severe thunderstorms in parts of the province.
According to SAWS, severe thunderstorms were expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, south-western parts of Limpopo and eastern parts of the Free State and the North West province.
MEC for the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, said they placed teams on standby to assist if the need arose.
Hlomuka said the warning came as the province was mourning the loss of four people, struck by a lightning bolt in Mkhuze in northern KZN.