WATCH: Here's why you should get the flu jab

Durban - While there is no scientific or medical research that proves that the flu vaccine can protect against Covid-19, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases' Professor Cheryl Cohen believes it could help to protect residents against the flu, which could be confused for coronavirus as South Africa heads towards flu season.





Cohen, who heads up the NICD's Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis unit, said there was no evidence to support claims the vaccine protected against the coronavirus.



