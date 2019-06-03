To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Long-time paramedic Ian Wessels has been hailed a hero after his quick thinking saved the life of an elderly woman during a fire in a building on the Berea at the weekend. Wessels, a paramedic from Rescue Care, was on his way back to his company's base, when he noticed smoke billowing from a building nearby.

“I noticed smoke from a building in Che Guevara (Moore) Road. I was curious and went to investigate. On the way there, a guard alerted me to a flat on fire,” he said.

Wessels said he rushed to the Berea Centre, where he was able to see where the fire was coming from.

“It was quite a volatile situation because there were people outside who were fighting. I heard someone say there was still someone inside the building.

“I managed to get up to the first floor and shouted ‘gogo’, for the lady. I did the same on the second floor and eventually found her on the third floor. I went into the flat and picked up the woman. I carried her down to our vehicle where I was able to administer oxygen.”

Wessels said he was assisted by another ambulance company.

“It looked bleak, but we were able to assist the woman, stabilise her and get her to the nearest hospital,” he said. Wessels said he would check up on the woman to see how she was doing. Last night, the woman was in a stable condition.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Rescue Care paramedic Ian Wessels who rushed into a burning building to save an elderly woman. PICTURE: DOCTOR NGCOBO African News Agency





THE MERCURY