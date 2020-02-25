Durban - While shocked onlookers gasped at the sight of a hippopotamus walking around the Engen petrol station in the KwaZulu-Natal town of St Lucia, for residents of the popular tourist hub, it's nothing new. They are used to seeing the animals around town.
On Sunday night, a video of the hippo's stroll went viral on social media. Posting the video on their Facebook page, OK Express at Engen St Lucia said, "Just a casual Sunday night stroll in St Lucia looking for snacks...The hippo returned back to the lake after grazing around town."
According to a manager at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, which is home to around 900 hippos, this was not an unusual sight.
He said at least once a month, hippos stroll over to the petrol station. The manager added as long as no one goes near them or feeds them, they are not dangerous.