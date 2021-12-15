WATCH: Horrific accident involving a Durban Metro bus leaves 4 dead and dozens injured

DURBAN - Four people have lost their lives tragically in an accident involving a Durban Metro bus and other vehicles while at least 35 people were left injured in Jacobs, Durban, today. ALS Paramedics Medical Services attended the scene on Paisley Road near Manchester Street just after 5pm.

Paramedic Garrith Jamieson said when paramedics arrived on the scene they found that a truck, a bus and three light motor vehicles had been involved in the collision. He said more ambulances as well as the eThekwini fire department responded to the scene to assist. “Three people were found to have sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

Describing the horrific accident scene further, Jamieson said one person was found entrapped in his vehicle. He said the man was stabilised in the vehicle while the eThekwini fire department used the Jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to try and free the man. Robert Mckenzie, of KZN Emergency Medical Services, confirmed that a fourth person had died later.

Jamieson said approximately thirty five others sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. He said the injured were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further treatment that they required. “At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown,” said Jamieson.

EThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigations of the accident.

“It is so sad that we are starting the festive season on a bad note. Instead of enjoying Christmas, some families are now forced by these unfortunate circumstances to be in bereavement. Most accidents are as a result of human error and our city and the province at large is notorious for these fatal accidents during the December period. This needs to come to a stop. “We sternly warn those who would disregard the rules of the [road] in our city that our law enforcement personnel are waiting for them. Let us keep families of the deceased in our prayers. I appeal to all drivers to take it easy on the road,” said Kaunda.

An accident involving a Durban Metro bus leaves 4 dead and dozens injured. Picture: ALS Paramedics Medical Services