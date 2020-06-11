WATCH: Horror of KZN truck crash that killed 8

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - CCTV footage of a crash that killed eight people and left scores more injured, has emerged on social media. The 23-second clip shows people walking along the pavement and cars driving out from a petrol station. Seconds later, the truck is seen ploughing through a minibus taxi. The truck crashed into at least four other vehicles. According to reports, 32 people were injured in the crash. Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Service said paramedics from the public and private sector worked together to treat the injured victims, many of whom sustained serious and critical injuries.

Meanwhile, the truck driver has been arrested. It is alleged that the driver was drunk at the time of the crash. A blood sample was drawn from the truck driver and sent for testing.

KZN Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli blasted the alleged drunk truck driver. He visited the accident scene to receive a briefing from the police and examine the crash wreckage as part of his fact-finding mission into what transpired.

“I was appalled when I learnt that the truck driver is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol which could be the cause of this ghastly accident that resulted in eight fatalities.

"Alcohol has contributed immensely to bad driver behaviour which leads to traffic violations, road crashes and the increasing road death toll. The blatant disregard for the rules of the road is to blame for the deaths of many breadwinners on our roads, which is a huge cost to the economy,” said MEC Ntuli.

He has tasked police to fast-track the investigation into the cause of the accident.