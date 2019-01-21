Durban - Metro Police officers, city officials, friends and family gathered at the Amanzimtoti Civic Hall to bid a farewell to Inspector Johan Deysel on Monday. Deysel died after being knocked over by a taxi at a roadblock near the Galleria shopping mall on January 11. Deysel flashed for the taxi to stop at the roadblock but was hit.

Speaking at the funeral, Deputy Mayor, Fawzia Peer, offered her condolences to the Deysel family on behalf of the city of Durban.

"We are here to honour the memory and mourn the loss of Johan. We grieve with his loved ones and are here to support his family and find some meaning in this tough time," she said.

Peer said that Metro Police officers were the backbone of the city and the city relied on them.

The 22-year-old driver who knocked 59- year-old Deysel has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide. He was released on bail and is due back in court soon.





The Mercury