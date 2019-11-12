WATCH: Investigators mum on Sandra Munsamy's progress since rescue









Durban - The media were yesterday barred from the first court appearance of the four men charged with kidnapping a Durban businesswoman in May this year, “due to highly sensitive information” which cannot be made public yet. This was according to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi who addressed the media after the men made their appearance in camera in the Durban Regional Court. While the Westville mother of two and financial manager at Crossmoor Transport Plant had been named as Sandra Moonsamy, it was confirmed yesterday that her surname is Munsamy. The men, who are foreign nationals, are facing charges of kidnapping, extortion, attempted murder and entering and remaining in the country without a valid permit. There are two counts of attempted murder, which Mulaudzi said were for the attempted murder of Munsamy and security guards at the scene of her kidnapping.

She was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road and the M13 on May 30 in Pinetown.

At the time, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police officers had found a black Range Rover with bullet holes on the driver’s side. Gwala said the driver, who was later identified as Munsamy, was missing.

After a lengthy delay in court yesterday due to state prosecutors and investigating officers being locked in a meeting for most of the morning, the State brought a last-minute application to hold their court appearance in-camera.

Munsamy’s family were also not seen at the court appearance.

The public gallery was cleared minutes before Magistrate Anand Maharaj entered, however at least nine heavily armed police officers remained.

Munsamy was rescued unharmed from a luxury house last Thursday, some 162 days after her kidnapping.

Sources who made the rescue told The Mercury that Munsamy was found chained in one of the bedrooms in the four-bedroom house the kidnappers rented in eMalahleni (Witbank) in Mpumalanga.

She was held for a ransom of R140 million.

The Hawks, Crime Intelligence units and the SAPS made the breakthrough in the case after one of the suspects was arrested on an unrelated crime.

The men are due back in court on November 18.

Speaking to the media outside court, Mulaudzi said that the identities of the men could also not be revealed at this stage because they had not yet been through an ID parade.

“The case has been postponed pending further investigations. The order of the court is that the names and images of the suspects must not be published so that it does not compromise our investigation. Things are moving swiftly and the team is working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority,” he said.





Investigating officer Brigadier Gops Govender could not reveal if Munsamy was in hospital or at home, “for security reasons”.

Govender said that Munsamy was reacting like anybody would in similar circumstances, after being kept captive for 162 days.

“All we can say is that she is able to walk and talk.”

The Mercury