Watch: Izinduna avoid questions about royal family squabbles

DURBAN - THE izinduna of the Zulu nation have refused to be drawn on the squabble in the royal family and the discussions over who is to succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini as the new monarch of the Zulu nation.

The izinduna, who are in charge of the Zulu warriors, held a press briefing on Tuesday to convey their thanks regarding the dignified manner in which the funeral of King Goodwill Zwelithini was managed.

King Goodwill was laid to rest last month. As directed by the late king’s will, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was appointed to act as regent of the Zulu nation during the interregnum.

However, there have been open and very public rifts among members of the royal family.

Asked what they made of the rifts in the royal household, the izinduna would only say that the matters of the royal family were not theirs to discuss.

The leader of the izinduna, Mlandeni Nhleko, said: “We are not members of the royal family. We are born of ordinary parents. We are like children who will wait to be told what is happening. All we are here to do is to say thank you, it is not for us to talk about that,” he said.

Nhleko also spoke about the concerns that had been raised as a large number of Zulu warriors had gathered to bid farewell to the monarch, in violation of lockdown regulations that were in place.

He said for the warriors not to escort the king on his final journey was unthinkable and would have been the source of lasting shame for the warriors.

“Our children would have asked how many of us were there. The answer would have been just 50. That was unthinkable, we could not do it (not attend),” he said.

The izinduna said they were grateful to President Cyril Ramaphosa, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and the Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for the manner in which they had handled the king’s funeral.

THE MERCURY