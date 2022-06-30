WATCH: Jewellery store robbed by 10 armed suspects at a Westville shopping centre

Durban - Ten brazen robbers stormed a jewellery store at a Westville shopping centre and made off with jewellery and a box of vouchers on Thursday morning. A video of the robbery was shared to social media. In the video a woman is heard shouting, “They’ve got bags” while a man says, “They're going for the jewellery shop. There’s so many of them.”

WARNING: Some vulgar language in the video

A man wearing a black pants and black hoodie with a mask is seen running into the jewellery store with black bags in hand. He enters the store and other people are seen moving frantically inside. As loud banging sounds are heard, the male voice in the video says the sounds are no gunshots but rather the thieves are breaking the glass windows inside the store. A suspect wearing a white long sleeve shirt and a white hat is also seen breaking glass counters and grabbing items.

A few of the suspects run out with bags while others go back inside for more bags before they all run out and a security guard is seen walking out of the store. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said it was alleged that at 10am on Thursday morning, employees were performing their duties at a business premises in Westville when 10 armed men accosted them. “At gunpoint, the suspects robbed them of jewellery and a box of vouchers before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle towards KwaDabeka,”she said.

Ngcobo said no shots were fired. A case of robbery will be opened at Westville SAPS for investigation. Ten suspects robbed a jewellery store at a Westville shopping centre on Thursday. Picture: Screen grab of video

