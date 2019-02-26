DURBAN - The Kwa-Zulu Natal Legislature 6 is being launched today in Pietermaritzburg.
Guests at the launch boasted former president Jacob Zuma, King Goodwill Zwelithini, KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Weziwe Thusi and many more political heavyweights.
Speaking at the launch, Zwelithini said, "Both collectively and individually we need to ask ourselves a question. How can we make KZN a better and competitive province. Agriculture and agri-business generally is the backbone of every civilised society the world over. As a province , we cannot manage to either outsource our food or be fully dependent on others to provide what is the most important commodity as a people. The costs of living have gone astronomically high. For us to live in these times, it will call for a new way of thinking."
Zwelithini further added, "I must further echo and support the president's words where he has been emphatic about turning South Africa into a garden of Eden. I believe now it's about time government ensures it drives a deliberate, more daring and a willing heart to invest in agriculture."
King Goodwill Zwelithini at the opening of #KZNLegislature6 @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/QuChSSjJqQ— Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) February 26, 2019
Marching band at the opening of #KZNLegislature6 @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/SSTFQau78F— Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) February 26, 2019
Police parade at the opening of #KZNLegislature6 @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/GRlqOkkHPG— Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) February 26, 2019
- THE MERCURY