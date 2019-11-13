Durban - The surprising tornado that ripped through Mpolweni in New Hanover on Tuesday afternoon has left scenes of destruction in its wake.
On Wednesday morning families had already begun rebuilding their homes.
Massive trees were uprooted and flung onto the informal and formal houses in the farmland.
Premier Sihle Zikalala, Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Finance MEC Ravi Pillay visited the area that was destroyed by the vicious storm.
They visited Noluthando Buthelezi, daughter of one of the two people who died when the tornado struck their house in Thokozani area in Mpolweni.