Watch: KwaZulu-Natal tornado leaves path of destruction









Durban - The surprising tornado that ripped through Mpolweni in New Hanover on Tuesday afternoon has left scenes of destruction in its wake. On Wednesday morning families had already begun rebuilding their homes. Massive trees were uprooted and flung onto the informal and formal houses in the farmland. Premier Sihle Zikalala, Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Finance MEC Ravi Pillay visited the area that was destroyed by the vicious storm. They visited Noluthando Buthelezi, daughter of one of the two people who died when the tornado struck their house in Thokozani area in Mpolweni.

Buthelezi said her mother, Nonhlanhla, was inside the house with her two younger siblings when the tornado struck.

She said her mother instructed the children to leave the house in search of safety while she waited behind.

But a tall tree nearby fell on the house with the strong winds, burying her under the collapsed house.

Yesterday, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka, dispatched disaster management teams to New Hanover (Thokozani and Mpolweni) in uMshwathi.

Hlomuka urged residents to be vigilant as the risk of heavy rains and severe thunderstorms continued to pose a serious danger to the province.

All councillors and volunteers had been activated to provide a helping hand to affected communities.

Eskom said in a statement that infrastructure was damaged in the storm.

“The storm was in the area around the Mersey sub-station, which led the 33KV Mpolweni feeder to trip.”

Eskom said its teams were on site and would assess the damage caused.

“Customers in the Mpolweni area may have been affected and could have had power interruptions.”

The Mercury is at the scene currently.