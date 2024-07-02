WATCH: KZN Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi pledges to send 11 pupils from each district to study at FAMU in the US

Newly elected KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi pledged to send 11 students, one form each of the districts in the province, to study at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) in America next year. Buthelezi was speaking at the Energy-Water-Food-Climate Nexus International Summit 2024 being hosted in Durban this week.

Held in Africa for the first time, the summit is being led by FAMU’s School of Environment in collaboration with Mangosuthu University of Technology with a focus on addressing the climate change challenges impacting access to safe water, procurement of sustainable energy and food security in Africa. Dozens of pupils and their teachers were at the event. The MEC said he was touched to see so many young people from our schools.

“When we were this age, we were never given this opportunity to come and interact with the world leaders in science and technology and to interact with the leaders from Eskom.” Buthelezi said when he was young, he lived in rural areas and went to rural schools. “The first time we saw a computer was in university.” He called for a round of applause for the person who made the decision to invite pupils to the summit.

Noting the theme of the summit, What we Want is Possible, the MEC said: “I think that encapsulates the life of a young black South Africans now, to say what they want is possible.” Recalling a video presentation by FAMU of the various faculties, sports and culture of the university, which aims to be an international institution of higher learning, Buthelezi questioned what is stopping the government from sending pupils to study at FAMU. “Looking at the video of the faculties and the participation of the South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) and Eskom at the highest level, what stops us as the KwaZulu-Natal government to send 11 students next year to your great institution, who will be doing matric this year?”

He said KZN has 11 districts and he would like to send one student from each. “Those students that are here, I think it’s high schools from uMlazi...you must take this opportunity with both hands. This is not just a free period or a free day to come to town, but this opportunity is here to change your life.” Buthelezi called on the pupils present to take the opportunity to network at the summit, to ensure that one of them are part of the students that study abroad next year and return to use their skills in South Africa.

A high school pupil from an uMlazi school speaks to newly elected KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi. Picture: Karen Singh. “We will send young South Africans to go and be part of your great institution so they can come back and help us with climate change, with water conservation and with the energy transition with which we are seized,” he said.

The MEC committed himself on behalf of the government and also Eskom's head of generation to the initiative.

