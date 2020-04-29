WATCH: KZN education MEC hints at sinister plot behind school attacks during lockdown

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, believes there is a syndicate which is purposefully breaking into and vandalising schools in the province, in order to twist the department's arm into hiring 'preferred' private security companies to guard schools.

MEC Mshengu was speaking on Wednesday following a visit to the Mzuvele High School in KwaMashu, where a classroom was set alight at the weekend.

"This syndicate is saying to us that unless we hire them as private security for our schools, they will continue to burn our schools," he said.





"They simply burn the school. Nothing of value was taken at the school but they left a lot of damage. On Tuesday, another school in uMzimkhulu was burnt.





"It is clear that the syndicate is doing all it can to send us a message. No one just wakes up and decides to burn a school for fun," he said.

Inside the Mzuvele High School in KwaMashu where a classroom was set alight. Video: Se-Anne Rall

Mshengu said the department will continue to work with police and crime intelligence units to get to the bottom of the attacks.





He said at least 225 schools around KZN have either been broken into or damaged since the lockdown began in March.





"So far, nine suspects have been arrested with help from the community," he said.





Mshengu thanked residents for assisting in tracking down the suspects. He urged residents to join the fight against vandalism at KZN schools.





"Schools are centres where we build successful communities. If these schools are under attack, it means that our communities are under attack," Mshengu said.





Mshengu also said his department will be meeting with the Minister of the Department of Justice and Correctional Services in a bid to mete out stronger sentences to those arrested for vandalising school property.





The Mercury