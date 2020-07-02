WATCH: KZN Education MEC intervenes in KwaMashu school riot

Durban - The protest by matric pupils at Nqabakazulu High School in KwaMashu has been blamed on their misunderstanding of the process of managing positive cases of Covid-19 at schools.

Grade 12 pupils rioted on Tuesday and clashed with police, demanding that they be tested for Covid-19 after a teacher tested positive.

Videos of the clash between police and pupils went viral on social media, including pictures showing injuries suffered by pupils.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited the school yesterday to address teachers and pupils.

“We got to know about the situation (on Tuesday), but we understand that this has been happening for the past three days. In essence, there has been a disruption of teaching and learning because of misunderstanding between teachers and pupils on how to manage positive cases of Covid-19.