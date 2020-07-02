WATCH: KZN Education MEC intervenes in KwaMashu school riot
Grade 12 pupils rioted on Tuesday and clashed with police, demanding that they be tested for Covid-19 after a teacher tested positive.
Videos of the clash between police and pupils went viral on social media, including pictures showing injuries suffered by pupils.
Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited the school yesterday to address teachers and pupils.
“We got to know about the situation (on Tuesday), but we understand that this has been happening for the past three days. In essence, there has been a disruption of teaching and learning because of misunderstanding between teachers and pupils on how to manage positive cases of Covid-19.
“The protocol from the Department of Health is that we are not testing everybody; the people who will be tested are those who have been identified as close contacts to that particular teacher,” he said.
Mshengu said they were breaking with normal protocol to quickly resolve the situation at the school.
MEC @MshenguKwazi commenting after his visit to Nqabakazulu high school @Karinda_J @mawandekheswa @JayedLeigh @kaveels @nushera @seannerall @Nabeelah_Shaikh @Thobeka_Rare @ElijahMhlanga @SiphamandlaGoge @SthembileCel @SteveBhengu @kzngov @DasenThathiah @ZimasaMatiwane @NewsBotZA pic.twitter.com/uxWVHZPdMY— Ambassador Kwazi Mthethwa🇿🇦 (@kwazi08) July 1, 2020
According to the latest figures by the National Health Ministry, SA has 159 333 confirmed Covid-19 cases. KZN has 10 632 cases with 136 deaths and 3770 recoveries to date.
The Mercury