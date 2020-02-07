Durban - The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has reassured the public that two people, suspected of being infected by the coronavirus, were cleared by medical tests.
KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu confirmed on Thursday that the department was aware of two cases that exhibited symptoms that were not dissimilar to those of coronavirus, but pointed out that these these were subsequently found to be false alarms after laboratory tests were conducted.
"There is no laboratory confirmation of the virus for the above-mentioned cases. As a precaution, one case is being handled by the Department at one of its facilities, while the other one is currently being managed by a private healthcare facility in Durban," she said.